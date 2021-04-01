Nets' James Harden leaves game vs. Rockets in third quarter due to right hamstring tightness

James Harden blue jersey vs Rockets

After the third quarter came to an end between Brooklyn’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Nets announced that superstar guard James Harden would not return to the floor due to right hamstring tightness.

Harden was subbed out of the game with 4:48 to go in the third quarter and did not return.

Prior to leaving the game, Harden had posted 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes of action.



Harden missed the Nets’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday due to a neck injury, and said upon his return that he was also dealing with a bit of a knee injury as well. The injuries didn’t seem to hamper him much though, as he averaged 41.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists in the Nets’ wins over Detroit and Minnesota.

The Nets just recently got Kyrie Irving back into the lineup after not traveling with the team due to personal reasons, while Kevin Durant continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.