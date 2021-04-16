Nets' James Harden injury update revealed by Sean Marks, Steve Nash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garrett Stepien
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Harden pregame shootaround 3/23
James Harden pregame shootaround 3/23

After leaving last Monday's 114-112 win over the Knicks with a hamstring injury, James Harden could soon make a return to the Nets.

Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash shared an optimistic outlook on Harden's recovery process.

"I can tell you that James is progressing well," Marks said. "He's looking forward to having at least one or two more play days -- which means he'll play 4 on 4, 5 on 5 with the group in practice. And hopefully, if things go smoothly like that, he'll be out and joining the guys in a game. But he's progressed well, he's met his markers up to this point and we'll just continue to progress him along. And hopefully, it's not too much longer. But at this point, I can't put a timetable on if it's two days, five days or so forth."

Nash echoed Marks' sentiments on Harden, who is averaging 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 37.3 minutes over 34 games as a member of the Nets.

"I haven't seen James," Nash said. "So he worked out (Thursday). We had an off day. He worked out when we were on the road. But I think he was going to work out this evening. So I haven't seen him. So all I can go off is what I heard and I know, speaking to James and speaking to people who were on the court with him -- he is improving and he is on the right track and hopefully won't be long before he's back.

"But there are still markers. And you know there's James -- he wants to play tonight -- and there's performance that wants to lean on science and be safe. And so, there are two kind of despaired opinions and that's what we're here for is to try to find the middle ground and make sure he returns safely but also as soon as he possibly can."

A three-game road trip against the Miami Heat (Sunday), New Orleans Pelicans (Tuesday) and Toronto Raptors (Wednesday) is on deck.

"I mean, again, I hope I'm not speaking out of term," Nash said. "But I think typically, at this stage of the rehab, it's about high-intensity play. So can get out there and play 1 on 1, 3 on 3, 4 on 4, 5 on 5 and can he do it consistently over two or three times in a row?

"Not necessarily back-to-back days, but two or three bouts of high-intensity play in a row and you recover, do it again and prove that he can meet the demands and intensity and have no ill effects the next day or the next performance. So that's kind of the way it works, in a very general way."

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Kerr honest on James Wiseman-Warriors timeline, trade potential

    Steve Kerr was asked some tough questions Friday afternoon.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics to sign veteran forward Jabari Parker

    The Boston Celtics are reportedly adding Jabari Parker to their roster. Parker, a veteran forward, was once the No. 2 overall pick out of Duke.

  • Report: Zach LaVine expected to forgo Bulls contract extension, become unrestricted free agent in 2022

    Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be eligible for a four-year, $104,832,000 contract extension this offseason.

  • Dwane Casey: Saddiq Bey ‘deserving’ to be in Rookie of the Year race

    Bey, who set the Pistons all-time rookie 3-point record, is averaging 11.3 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • LSU leading scorer Cam Thomas declares for NBA draft

    LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, whose 23 points per game led the Tigers in scoring, announced Thursday that he is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to sign with an agent.

  • Report: Celtics sign Jabari Parker to 2 year deal, waive Mo Wagner

    Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.

  • Why Steph Curry's daughter Riley doesn't want to play basketball

    There's a very wholesome reason why Steph Curry's daughter won't be following in her dad's footsteps.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox rise after surprisingly strong start

    How do the Red Sox stack up with the rest of the league after their hot start to the 2021 season? Justin Leger power ranks all 30 MLB teams halfway through April.

  • Marc Gasol plays through 'gross' finger injury in Lakers loss

    Lakers center Marc Gasol dislocates and fractures his left pinkie finger but plays through the pain to score a season-high 18 points in loss Thursday.

  • Jazz star Donovan Mitchell helped off floor after suffering ankle sprain vs. Pacers

    After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Hornets at Nets: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

    All you need to know ahead of Friday's Hornets-Nets game.

  • ‘They did me a favor’: R.J. Hampton grateful for trade to Magic

    Hampton is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game since joining the Magic last month.

  • Triller Fight Club salaries: Jake Paul gets $690k, Ben Askren $500k

    Jake Paul and Ben Askren will both make no less than half a million dollars in salary for Saturday's Triller Fight Club boxing match.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.

  • UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results & video: Whittaker vs. Gastelum set; one bout canceled

    The pivotal middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum is set now that the UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results are official. Whittaker, Gastelum, and the rest of the fighters on the UFC Vegas 24 card weighed in Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, making their bouts official for Saturday's event. UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place inside the Apex. The former UFC middleweight champ, Whittaker is looking to continue building momentum. He lost the belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019. Whittaker has since won back-to-back bouts against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Adding Gastelum to his hit list would put Whittaker in the perfect position to try and regain the belt. Gastelum is also trying to keep the wheels turning. He came out of a three-fight skid by defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 earlier this year. A win over Whittaker would not only bolster his confidence, but also his standing in the division in which he once contended for the interim title. Whittaker and Gastelum had been slated to meet at UFC 234, when Whittaker still held the belt. The bout was canceled with just hours to go after Whittaker was rushed into emergency surgery because of an abdominal hernia of the intestine and a twisted and collapsed bowel. Both fighters made weight on Friday, Whittaker at 185.5 pounds and Gastelum at 185 pounds. Zarah Fairn was 8 pounds over, UFC Vegas 24 bout canceled Zarah Fairn, who missed by a wide margin, had her bout canceled. She stepped on the scale at 147 pounds, a full 8 pounds over weight for her 139-pound catchweight fight. Her opponent, Josiane Nunes, weighed 136 pounds. With there being an 11-pound difference in weight and the severe miss, the bout was not allowed to take place. The final fighter to the scale, Tracy Cortez, also missed weight, but just barely. She initially stepped on the scale at 127 pounds. Officials brought out a curtain booth. Cortez undressed and weighed 126.5 pounds, still 0.5 pound above the limit. Pending medical clearance, Cortez's bout with Justine Kish, who weighed 125.5 pounds, will likely be allowed to continue. Cortez would forfeit a portion of her purse to Kish to keep the bout intact. With such a close miss, the penalty would likely be 20 percent. TRENDING > Amanda Nunes puts bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265 against Julianna Pena UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in video: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight