Nets' James Harden exits game vs. Knicks with hamstring tightness

James Harden black jersey vs Pistons

James Harden exited the Nets' Monday night matchup with the Knicks due to right hamstring tightness and would not return, the team announced.

Harden had previously missed the last two Nets games with tightness in the same hamstring, but thought he was ready to play. But it looks like he's still having some problems getting straightened out.

The All-Star played just four minutes and had zero points, but did dish out three assists and grabbed one board before exiting.

That left Kyrie Irving as the lone member of the Nets' Big Three on the floor, with Kevin Durant still not available yet.