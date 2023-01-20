Chiefs elevate pair of practice squad players for AFC divisional round vs. Jaguars
The #Chiefs have officially elevated two players from the practice squad for the AFC divisional round game vs. the #Jaguars.
The #Chiefs have officially elevated two players from the practice squad for the AFC divisional round game vs. the #Jaguars.
Chiefs fans on Germany game
The #Chiefs are officially playing in one of two NFL games held in Germany in 2023.
As Cal heads into the seventh season under head coach Justin Wilcox, the Bears learned what the schedule will look like this fall after the Pac-12 unveiled its full conference slate Wednesday. The Bears will have a balanced schedule in 2023 with six home games and six games away from Berkeley. The season begins with three previously-announced nonconference games starting with a road matchup against North Texas (Sept. 2) on Labor Day weekend.
The NFL announced the Chiefs will play a 2023 game in Germany. Here’s who they might be playing.
Aaron Donald told the NFL he won't be able to participate in the Pro Bowl and his replacement is Daron Payne.
Daron Payne had a breakout season and is entering free agency at the perfect time.
The Steelers won't play an international game next season.
Here are five Colts who disappointed the most in 2022.
There are only three Latin American heads of state at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, a missed opportunity, Andres Oppenheimer says.
STORY: French workers went on strike and joined marches across the country on Thursday (January 19), in a major test for President Emmanuel Macron.He said on Thursday his pension reform plan, which opinion polls show is hugely unpopular, was "just and responsible" and had to be carried out. Hundreds of thousands took part in rallies across the country, according to police estimates combined by Le Monde newspaper.The government says the pension reform is vital to ensure the system does not go bust. Pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would bring an additional 17.7 billion euros ($19.1 billion) in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to Labour Ministry estimates.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.