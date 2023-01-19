Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren describes himself as ‘stadium nerd’

Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he explored steps to bring about a diplomatic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia with the White House's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Netanyahu has pledged to pursue formal ties with Riyadh after normalisation pacts signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, but Saudi Arabia has linked any such move to a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A statement from Netanyahu's office said Sullivan, on a visit to Israel, and Netanyahu discussed Iran, as well as "the next steps to deepen the Abraham Accords and expand the circle of peace, with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia."