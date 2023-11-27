Nets’ Jacque Vaughn is speechless about the win over the Bulls

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have had some interesting games this season in which they have experienced a variety of outcomes. However, in Sunday’s 118-109 win over the Chicago Bulls, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn experienced something that he’s not sure he’s ever seen before.

“I’ve been part (of) some interesting games along the way, I’ll tell you that much,” Vaughn said after the Nets came back from being down 21 points in the first quarter to win the game handily. Sunday’s contest essentially came down to the tale of the first half as Brooklyn lost the first quarter 36-19 before winning the second quarter 44-19.

“To string the threes together (in the second quarter), I think was extremely impressive,” Vaughn said. The Nets made 11 three-pointers in the second quarter to power their massive comeback en route to making a season-high 25 three-pointers for the game. It was clear that Brooklyn had the hot hand that lasted for the whole game that allowed them to win the game going away.

“Not sure I can remember any game like that and for you (the Nets) to come out winning and for you to start the way we did, my years are adding up though,” Vaughn said.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire