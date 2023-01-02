Chiefs snap counts: Justin Watson’s offensive snaps on the decline

Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines' main gateway scrambled to resume full services on Monday after a New Year power outage jolted its air traffic control and disrupted 300 flights, prompting calls from business leaders and a top senator for urgent action. A failure of primary and secondary power supplies caused the outage at Ninoy Aquino airport, and it should take about 72 hours for airlines to normalise their operations, said Cesar Chiong, general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority. Chiong said the airport was handling a maximum of 15 flights per hour on Monday morning, down from the usual 20.