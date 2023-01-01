Nets’ Jacque Vaughn says ‘flexibility’ played a huge role in win over Hornets

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has had to get creative with his lineups this season because of various factors outside of his control. For example, when guard Ben Simmons missed four games from the end of October to the beginning of November, Vaughn had to find a way to overcome the absence of Simmons and Joe Harris was the answer.

When guard Kyrie Irving was out of the lineup for eight games in the first half of November, Vaughn went to a combination of guard Edmond Sumner and Harris and that worked out. In other words, this Nets team has some versatility that Vaughn is able to take advantage of to be successful in most situations. Vaughn is able to make those lineup adjustments thanks to his stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After Saturday’s 123-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets in which Brooklyn shot 60% from the field while limiting Charlotte to 39.6%, Vaughn discussed how the guys on the roster allow him to be flexible depending on what the other team does:

“We try to use it (roster depth) to our advantage. Just even in that second quarter of being able to have Ky (Irving) and Yuta (Watanabe) out there at the same time, the end of the first when you have Yuta and Kevin (Durant) at the same time. So, for the opposing coach, you gotta see if he’s going to stay big, is he gonna go small, is he gonna change his lineup? Gives us some flexibility especially because we can play Ben (Simmons), without Ben, Ben and Nic (Claxton), Nic by himself, which we did to start the fourth quarter, so the flexibility we’ve been able to use to our advantage for sure.”

The Nets end 2022 on a 11-game winning streak and will face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday for the chance to extend it.

