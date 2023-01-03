2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall
If the season ended today (and it obviously doesn't), the New York Giants would select 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
If the season ended today (and it obviously doesn't), the New York Giants would select 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
After catapulting past the $1 billion USD mark in just 14 days, the James Cameron-directed Avatar:...
Marvel’s next animated series is set to hit the Disney Channel next month, and if you weren’t already sure that the Moon Girl show was juking where the rest of the Marvel-verse is jiving by already giving us a show with an Inhuman heroine, it’s also showing off a great deal more style.
Canton traffic investigators say a motorcycle and Chevy Impala collided on Interstate 77 on Friday. Police found the motorcycle but not the driver.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks with reporters after a 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Going behind the numbers of the Packers' 41-17 win over the Vikings in Week 17.
Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over on Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The momentum swings during the Vikings' 41-17 loss to the Packers on Sunday followed the legs of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, who missed two field goals for his first blunders since Thanksgiving, and Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, whose first attempt was blocked by safety Josh Metellus. Metellus, who also blocked the Giants' final punt in the Dec. 24 win over New York, became ...
One reporter detailed how Bills-Bengals might be rescheduled, if at all.
We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage [more]
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
A statement from the Cincinnati Bengals.
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Medical personnel worked on Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin for several minutes on the field before he was transported to UC Medical Center.
An imbalanced schedule for Bills and Bengals in playoff mix wouldn’t be worst-case scenario after Bills safety collapsed on field. Football can wait.
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals showed incredible courage and resolve, and tie for first place in the power rankings to conclude Week 17.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
Joe Burrow and Bengals captains went to check on Bills players.