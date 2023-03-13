Davante Adams had the saltiest reaction to NFL free agency with a cryptic Instagram Story

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, eliciting an exuberant and grateful reaction from the star cornerback on social media. Alabama was named the number one overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, while fellow one seeds Houston and Purdue spent Selection Sunday struggling against the opposition in their respective conference tournament championship games. At the World Baseball Classic, Japanese fans did the unthinkable with Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball. Plus, the Miami Dolphins roster is stacked… but they could still use one more piece to complete their Championship puzzle.