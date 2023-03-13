Davante Adams had the saltiest reaction to NFL free agency with a cryptic Instagram Story
Adams didn't seem too happy despite his team adding a new starting quarterback on Monday.
Adams didn't seem too happy despite his team adding a new starting quarterback on Monday.
We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.
Athletics legend Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised high jumping with his signature "Fosbury flop" has died, his agent confirmed on Monday."Few athletes in history have done their thing as uniquely as Dick Fosbury," former US high jump coach John Tansley wrote in 1980.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Louisville native Felton Spencer, who starred on the U of L basketball team before playing for more than a decade in the NBA, has died. He was 55.
Dick Fosbury revolutionized the high jump at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
Tackle Andre Dillard is on his way to Tennessee. NFL Media reports that Dillard and the Titans have agreed to terms on a contract. No terms of the deal have been disclosed. Dillard was an Eagles first-round pick in 2019, but he never nailed down a starting job in Philadelphia. After making four starts as [more]
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
Former Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who retired from football on Friday, still believes Mac Jones is the future in New England.
Which hitters are being overlooked in fantasy baseball drafts? Dalton Del Don has nine under-the-radar bats deserving of more attention.
The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former [more]
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Tennessee Titans will reportedly sign offensive tackle Andre Dillard, a former first round NFL draft pick, to a free agent contract.
The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, eliciting an exuberant and grateful reaction from the star cornerback on social media. Alabama was named the number one overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, while fellow one seeds Houston and Purdue spent Selection Sunday struggling against the opposition in their respective conference tournament championship games. At the World Baseball Classic, Japanese fans did the unthinkable with Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball. Plus, the Miami Dolphins roster is stacked… but they could still use one more piece to complete their Championship puzzle.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Kings coach Mike Brown sat down with NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper to discuss his sprint from training camp that was caught on video and went viral.
Jalen Ramsey gives the Dolphins a top tandem with Xavien Howard. It's a big step forward, but let's not plan the championship boat parade just yet.
Oregon athlete who invented the Fosbury Flop won historic gold medal at Mexico City games in 1968
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
The Raiders found a replacement for Derek Carr.