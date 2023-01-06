Referee Scott Novak’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Raiders game
The #Chiefs have pulled referee Scott Novak for the second time this season in Week 18 against the #Raiders.
It's another game week, which means more questions about Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' injury status. Jacobs has played through plenty of pain this season, and this week is coping with hip and oblique injuries as Las Vegas prepares to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday he would have to wait and see if Jacobs will be able to play against the Chiefs.
North Carolina leads the Southeast's six states — excluding Florida — in rooftop solar installations and estimated jobs, according to a new study by the Southern Environmental Law Center. But that is likely to change this year. Here's why.
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald talks about the missed opportunities late in Week 17 against the Steelers
Who Raiders fans should be rooting for in each matchup this weekend.
A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday with Daniel Ramirez Medina, 29. Immigration agents arrested Ramirez on Feb. 10, 2017, at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where they had gone to arrest his father, a previously deported felon.
Thien Ho, a Vietnamese immigrant, was sworn into office as Sacramento County’s 36th district attorney on Tuesday, making him the first person of color to occupy the position. Ho was sworn in at the Tsakopoulos Galleria by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Carlton David. Previously, Ho, who has worked in the DA's office since 2004, handled the prosecution of Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist, which was one of California’s biggest murder cases.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the FBI reported that it has identified and arrested more than 950 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots.
Several bookstores in Spain were selling the much-awaited memoir by Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday, five days ahead of the book's official launch date. A scan of the book confirmed a passage first reported by Britain's Guardian newspaper in which King Charles' son described being knocked to the floor during an argument with his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William. At another, the book was displayed on shelves but a staff member withdrew it after the reporter asked why it was being sold in Spain earlier than in Britain.
In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the most convincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish “spending binge” by the “FTX Group” beginning in late 2021.
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
"I’m here for him," Broncos safety Justin Simmons said of cornerback Damarri Mathis.
Russia said Wednesday the toll climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which under-criticism Moscow blamed on troops using mobile phones. The Ukrainian military's strategic communications unit has said nearly 400 Russian soldiers were killed in the town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, and even Russian commentators have said the death toll may be far higher than the 89 Russia has reported. As Moscow grappled with the aftermath of the strike, France's President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would send French-made light tanks to help repel the Russian invasion. The death toll in Makiivka is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The deadly strike came after months of discontent towards the military, since the Kremlin suffered a series of battlefield defeats and launched a hugely unpopular mobilisation drive. Russia's defence ministry initially said on Monday that 63 soldiers had been killed, in an extremely rare admission. On Wednesday, the ministry said the toll had climbed to 89 after more bodies were found under the rubble of the temporary base where the troops were housed. It announced a commission was working to clarify what happened and vowed that "guilty" officials would be punished. In a video, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said the tragedy had likely taken place because Russian troops had used cell phones, giving away their location to Ukrainian forces. But some critics have said the military is trying to shift the blame, and Russian military correspondents have accused commanders of incompetence. The strike also led to rare public displays of grief, including in the Samara region on the Volga River where some of the victims were from. Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions forced to flee their homes since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to attack on February 24. Following a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets on New Year's Eve, Moscow said Ukraine struck Makiivka at 12:01 am local time on January 1, using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems. Putin has not yet commented on the strike, which came shortly after his New Year address in which he hailed Moscow's "heroes" fighting in Ukraine. - Western tanks - The French presidency said Macron wanted to increase aid to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks." "It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces," the presidency said after both leaders spoke by telephone. No other details were provided. Zelensky on Twitter said he thanked Macron "for the decision to transfer light tanks" to Ukraine. In Russia, calls mounted to draw conclusions after the Makiivka tragedy. The influential head of state television channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, welcomed the army's promise that officials "will be held accountable." "I hope that the names of these persons" will be announced, she said. "It is time to understand that impunity does not lead to social harmony. Impunity leads to new crimes. And, as a result, to public dissent." There have been reports that the servicemen were quartered in an unprotected building which was destroyed because munitions were stored on the premises and detonated in the strike. - 'Hero' troops praised - Dmitry Azarov, the governor of the Samara region, was due to visit the wounded that had been brought to the southern city of Rostov near the Ukraine border. In comments to local media, he hailed the "courage" of the troops. "After the shelling soldiers and officers -- wounded and with concussions -- saved others, pulling comrades from under the rubble," Azarov said. Among the dead were rank-and-file soldiers as well as "representatives of the command staff", he said. East Ukrainian separatist leader Denis Pushilin also hailed the "heroism" of the troops. "The majority of them, after barely getting out of the building hit by American Himars and regaining consciousness, returned back to pull out their comrades," Pushilin said on Telegram. The Russian-installed head of the occupied part of the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, said five people were killed and another 15 wounded in the town of Vasilyevka. On the Ukrainian side, the general staff reported Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The presidency said five people had been killed and 13 wounded by Russian fire in the past 24 hours. bur/rox
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Head of Wagner Private Military Company, has released the first batch of criminals who had been recruited for the war against Ukraine from prisons; the convicts have also had all of their convictions removed.
The extreme weather is expected to last into Thursday.
Police say the 24-year-old man tried to fly home with the dog, tied her up outside after being denied because he did not have a kennel and then got onboard the plane. Allie was rescued and will be up for adoption.
Astrology is one of our guilty pleasures, and we can never resist reading our horoscopes—especially when it has to do with yummy cocktails!
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it was clear they couldn’t continue Monday night’s game against the Bills — after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest emergency — when Taylor crossed the field to speak with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott. “When I got over there, the first thing [McDermott] said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’ ” Taylor said ...
Eric Dodge, an Oregon science teacher, won a lawsuit against the Evergreen School District for violating his First Amendment rights after he wore a MAGA hat.
The chaotic failure of House Republicans to elect a Speaker — so far — has had a silver lining for at least one member. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a leading opponent of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has seized the national stage. In doing so, he has elicited jeers as well as cheers. Roy is among…
Undisputed is one of the most popular sports talk shows on television. Fans love watching longtime journalist Skip Bayless and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe go back and forth debating everything from whether or not LeBron James is really the GOAT of basketball, to who is going to win the Super Bowl.