Nets’ Jacque Vaughn gives troubling update on Ben Simmons’ knee injury

Field Level Media

NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving will not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets' game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn't want to cause additional ''fuss'' by Irving speaking again after it plays Tuesday. Marks said the controversy surrounding Irving wasn't the catalyst for the team moving on from coach Steve Nash on Tuesday.