Nets’ Jacque Vaughn gives injury update on Cam Johnson, others

The Brooklyn Nets held an event open to the public on Saturday called “Practice in the Park” where fans could watch their favorite Nets players in action and participate in some fun events as well. As part of the event, some updates were given that the Nets fanbase would like to know.

On Saturday, per Evan Barnes of Newsday, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said that forward Cam Johnson (hamstring) has a possibility of returning to practice this upcoming week. While there has been no setbacks for Johnson, Vaughn isn’t sure if Johnson will be able to play in the last two preseason games that Brooklyn has. Johnson hurt his left hamstring in a on-court workout leading up to the beginning of training camp.

Dennis Smith Jr., who sprained his ankle in Thursday’s preseason game, will miss at least one week with his injury. While there is some bone bruising, there is no ligament damage. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist contusion) participated in Saturday’s practice and seems to be okay. Nic Claxton (glute) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) are listed as day-to-day.

