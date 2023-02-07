Do the Rams have any franchise tag candidates this offseason?
The Rams haven't used the franchise tag since 2018 and it's unlikely they'll use it this year, either.
The Rams haven't used the franchise tag since 2018 and it's unlikely they'll use it this year, either.
With financial barriers ahead and no obvious candidate, don't expect the Green Bay Packers to use the franchise tag in 2023.
The Packers will have to be picky about who they bring back from the free-agent pool in 2023. Here are five likely options.
British punk rock band "IDLES" talk about being nominated for 2 GRAMMYs and how it feels to be at the award show.
On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes provides the latest on both New York team's quarterback situations. First, what will a Daniel Jones contract look like and will the Giants franchise him if they can't reach a deal. Connor also provides the latest on Aaron Rodgers situation.
The life of an electric vehicle startup has become much harder these days as interest rates rise and the competition gets stiffer. A few EV startups, though, are still able to raise money. There are a couple of examples within the past week: Canoo (ticker: GOEV) and Lotus Technology.
The band's landmark third album turns 50 years old. Iggy and the Stooges’ Raw Power Created the Blueprint for Punk Rock Robert Dean
Bring the steakhouse experience home with these special occasion-worthy recipes.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt preview, prediction, and breakdown for the college basketball game on Wednesday, February 8
Does the hiring of Sean Payton set the Broncos up for success? His experience will certainly help. Troy Renck and Lionel Bienvenu discuss the impact of the hire.
Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7.
President Biden heads into Tuesday’s State of the Union address facing two seemingly contradictory political realities.
According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Vikings are hiring Brian Flores to replace Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator.
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are doing their due diligence on a potential trade as the NBA's deadline approaches.
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is nearly here, so lets look at 10 players who could be on the move.
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
We've already seen one blockbuster trade, now check out all the rumors and deals in one place.
Klay Thompson vows to return to the NBA All-Star Game before his career is over. It just won't happen this season.
Despite not being in the lineup, Steph Curry was hyped for Klay Thompson's performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?