Nets’ Jacque Vaughn: Ben Simmons’ MRI shows inflammation in back

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Sunday during his pregame availability before facing the Charlotte Hornets that guard Ben Simmons had an MRI recently after he has been dealing with soreness in his knee and back. Vaughn did not have particularly good news to share about the results of the MRI.

“Well, he ended up having an MRI and it does show some inflammation,” Vaughn said when asked about Simmons’ status at this point in time. “So that’s what we’re trying to manage right now. So, we’ll see what that looks like, you know, kind of day by day, but that’s what we’re managing, along with trying to strengthen that knee.” Simmons has missed 21 of a possible 63 games this season for the Nets and at this point, there’s no indication on when he’ll be back.

In additional injury news, wing Yuta Watanabe, who was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, is now available. Watanabe has missed time recently due to experiencing soreness in his back.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire