Nets’ Jacque Vaughn: Ben Simmons ‘should’ be ready for training camp

The Brooklyn Nets begin training camp in one week from now and now that the start of the 2023-24 season is so close, Nets fans are getting excited and rightfully so. Head coach Jacque Vaughn and general manager Sean Marks addressed the media on Tuesday and said something that everyone was hoping for.

Among other things, Vaughn said that guard Ben Simmons is playing 5-on-5 with no restrictions and should be ready for training camp. This is great news for Simmons and for everyone surrounding the Nets’ organization being that Simmons has now recovered from the nerve impingement in his back that ended his 2022-23 season early.

Simmons, according to reports, is the healthiest he’s been since his days with the Philadelphia 76ers and if his recent interview with Fox is any indication, he seems to be confident as well. Vaughn did also mention that his relationship with Simmons is better now than it was last season now that he understands that Simmons is healthy enough now to do what Vaughn expects of him.

