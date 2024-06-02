Would the Nets be interested in Lakers’ Rui Hachimura?

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they came away with a disappointing 32-50 record despite starting the season with an encouraging 13-10 spurt. One of the matters that Brooklyn has to address is getting more talent on the team as they seek to make it back to the playoffs next season.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently said during his “Lakers Mailbag” that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t looking to trade forward Rui Hachimura, but that the reason for trading Hachimura may be necessary due to the Lakers’ cap situation. With that being said, Hachimura be someone that the Nets could go after as they look to add more depth to their roster.

Hachimura has two more years left on his contract and is due to earn $17 million in the 2024-25 season and $18.2 million in 2025-26. He could be a target for the Nets as while he’s not a star, he is a player who could be a core member of Brooklyn’s frontcourt due to his ability to contribute in multiple ways on the floor.

Hachimura, 26, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from three-point land. Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, proved to be a key member for a Lakers team that made it to the Western Conference playoffs before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round in five games.

