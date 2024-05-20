Should the Nets be interested in Darius Garland?

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into an offseason where they have a few options for shaping their team if they decide to not wait for the 2025 free-agency class. While Brooklyn is likely to not make any major trades this summer, there is one player who could be asking for a trade soon that could be of interest.

Most of the trade chatter for the Nets since the beginning of the 2023-24 season has been centered around Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. However, recent reports suggest that if the Cavaliers are able to re-sign Mitchell, Darius Garland could want out of Cleveland.

While it’s still too early to see if the Nets would be interested in Garland given that he hasn’t requested a trade yet, it’s worth pondering what Garland could be for Brooklyn. Since Kyrie Irving was traded last season to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have been trying to fill his void with players like Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dennis Schroder with varying degrees of success.

At the moment, Brooklyn’s point guard position is spoken for with the aforementioned Simmons and Schroder under contract for the 2024-25 season. However, after that, the Nets will be looking for someone else to be their point guard of the future, especially with the team trying to get back to championship contention sooner rather than later.

One thing to note is that Garland is under contract until the 2027-28 season, but will be due somewhere between $36 million and $44 million per season until then. If the Cavaliers ultimately decide to part with Garland instead of Mitchell, it’s possible that plenty of teams outside of the Nets would have interest in him as well.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire