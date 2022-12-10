Nets Injury Tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving headline eight ruled out Saturday vs. Pacers

Nov 30, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Nets players...

Dec. 10 12:40 p.m.

The Nets have ruled the following players out for Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale, Seth Curry, TJ Warren, and Joe Harris.

Claxton also missed Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks due to his right hamstring tightness. O’Neale is being is listed as out due to personal reasons.

However, the rest of the bunch is being listed for injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said following Friday night's win that he’ll be looking to get Durant some rest moving forward as his minutes are ‘adding up.’

“I’m not sure where he sits at. Him and Royce [O’Neal] are probably top five or seven [in the league] in minutes. I’m going to be honest with you. We will always be smart, short-term, long-term. I’ll see how they came from this game, but the minutes are adding up.”

On a positive note, Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is expected to make his return to the team in Indiana.



Dec. 9, 5:34 p.m.

The Nets ruled Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) out for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

In 25 games this season, Claxton is averaging 11.8 points on 73 percent shooting. This is just the second game the 23-year-old has missed this season. Coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed that Claxton won't need an MRI and is not expected to be out long-term.

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not be in the lineup Friday against Atlanta but is set to return this weekend, according to Vaughn.

Dec. 8, 4:40 p.m.

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is no longer on the injury report and will return to the court Friday against the Atlanta Hawks after a four-game absence.



Over his last 10 games, Simmons has picked it up on both sides of the ball and has averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game.

The Nets will be without Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) on Friday, but head coach Jacque Vaughn said he is set to return this weekend. Watanabe last played against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20, and could be back for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 8.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from three-point range over 14 games this season.

Dec. 2, 6:15 p.m.

T.J. Warren will make his Nets debut Friday night in Brooklyn against the Toronto Raptors, his

first appearance in an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020.

"It's a surreal moment,” Warren said before the game. “It's been a long process – a very long run – and to be able to get to today, it means a lot. So I'm just super, super excited to beat all the obstacles all the uncertainty and unknowns.”

In his last full season with the Pacers, Warren averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games of the 2019-20 season. A stress fracture in his left foot kept him off the court.

Warren, 29, signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with Brooklyn this offseason.



Nov. 30, 4:56 p.m.

Ben Simmons had already been ruled out for Wednesday night against Washington, and now the former No. 1 overall pick will miss more time.



The Nets announced that Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, saying he will miss the next three games and will be reassessed at that point.

Simmons played just 11 minutes against the Magic on Monday before getting injured.

Though he’s had a rocky start to his Nets tenure, Simmons had been playing better as of late. In his last six games prior to the injury, Simmons averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

The Nets also announced that Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his strained right hamstring on Monday. He will continue to receive treatment and be reassessed in a week.

Nov. 29, 5:07 p.m.

Ben Simmons will not play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards in Brooklyn, the team announced. The former No. 1 overall pick left Monday night's win over the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness.

In addition to Simmons, the Nets will also be without TJ Warren (left foot), Yuta Watanabe (hamstring strain) and Alondes Williams (abdominal strain).

The Nets listed guard David Duke Jr. as questionable with a non-covid illness.

Nov. 28, 9:00 p.m.

Ben Simmons was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness, the Nets announced.



Simmons logged just 11 minutes in the first half before heading to the locker room, as the team ruled him out at halftime. The former No. 1 pick recorded four rebounds and three assists before exiting the game.

After the Nets' win over the Magic, head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Simmons asked to be pulled out of the game and the team will take it "day-by-day" with his injury.

After a slow start to the season, Simmons has played better as of late, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last 10 games. He scored a season-high 22 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20 and then followed that up with a 20-point performance on Nov. 25 against the Indiana Pacers.

Nov. 26, 10:48 a.m.

T.J. Warren hasn't played in an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020, but the former Sun and Pacer is nearing his Nets debut.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Warren is targeting Friday's matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors as his first game with Brooklyn.

Warren, 29, signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Nets this offseason. A stress fracture in his left foot has kept him off the court, but Warren averaged a career-best 19.8 points per game in his last full season in 2019-20.

Nov. 26, 3:10 p.m.



The Nets announced Saturday afternoon that Yuta Watanabe will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center with a nagging hamstring injury.

Sunday will be the fifth straight game Watanabe has missed with the ailment. The next game Watanabe can be back is Monday at home against the Orlando Magic.

Nov. 26, 11:00 a.m.

While speaking with reporters prior to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe’s hamstring injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

He added that the team will take a conservative approach with the small forward, but they aren’t worried the injury will linger.

“No setbacks for him. Not really worried that this is something that’s going to last for too long,” Vaughn said.



The sharpshooter has missed the past four games due to the injury. Watanabe has been one of the most accurate three-point shooters in the league this season, shooting 57.1 percent from behind the arc.

Nov. 23, 6:15 p.m.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn revealed prior to Wednesday's game against the Raptors that Yuta Watanabe will miss at least the next two games with a hamstring injury.

Vaughn said that Watanabe had an MRI done while the team was in Philadelphia and it revealed the 28-year-old has a hamstring strain. Watanabe will miss the Raptors game and the Pacers game in Indiana on Friday.

The team will reassess when they get back to New York after Friday's game.

Nov. 20, 12:14 p.m.

The Nets cleared Kyrie Irving to play on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies after the point guard completed all of the team-issued prerequisites to return.

Irving was suspended from the team on Nov. 3 and has missed eight games over the last two weeks. He spoke to SNY's Ian Begley in an exclusive interview Saturday, formally apologizing for posting a link to a film containing antisemitic material and shared his message to the Jewish community.

“I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up," Irving told SNY. "I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

The Nets issued a statement on Irving's return, per The Athletic's Alex Schiffer:

“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

Additionally, center Nic Claxton missed Sunday's game due to personal reasons, and is expected to return to the team Monday, per Schiffer.

Nov. 14, 9:25 p.m.

The Nets listed Nic Claxton (left eye contusion) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) as probable for Tuesday night's game at the Sacramento Kings.

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) are listed as questionable.

T. J. Warren (left foot) remains out, as does Kyrie Irving, who remains suspended.

Nov. 14, 12:34 a.m.

Nic Claxton left Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers with a left eye contusion.

Claxton started and scored eight points on a 4-for-4 mark from the field in 16 minutes.

After the game, a 116-103 Nets loss, Claxton told reporters that he plans to play in Tuesday's 10 p.m. game at the Sacramento Kings.

Nov. 13, 9:30 p.m.

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) are out for the Nets' game at the Los Angeles Lakers, while Yuta Watanabe (left ankle sprain) is back.

The Nets entered Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back after Saturday's 110-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Against the Lakers, Brooklyn went with a starting five of Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton.

Nov. 9, 6:07 p.m.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn spoke to media Wednesday prior to the team's matchup with the Knicks, and said that Yuta Watanabe (sprained left ankle) underwent an MRI and will hopefully return to the court soon.

"I'm missing Yuta, that's the first part of that timeline," Vaughn said. "He had an MRI today and good thing it's not severe, so hopefully next couple days get him to progress. We missed him in Dallas, we ended up playing Royce [O'Neale] 40 minutes because of that. So Yuta's really been a utility person for us and able to serve in a lot of roles."

Watanabe averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.2 minutes this season over nine games before suffering the injury against the Mavericks on Monday.



Nov. 7, 10:44 p.m.

Nets wing Yuta Watanabe exited Monday's game at the Dallas Mavericks with an injury.

Watanabe suffered a sprained left ankle, according to Brooklyn, early in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Royce O'Neale entered for Watanabe at the second quarter's 9:15 mark and the Nets holding a 35-34 lead.

The Nets trailed the Mavs 53-50 at halftime.

In five minutes off the bench, Watanabe scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting from long range.

Through nine games, entering Monday's action, Watanabe averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.2 minutes.



Nov. 7, 11:55 a.m.

Ben Simmons (knee) will return to game action on Monday when the Nets play the Dallas Mavericks, he told reporters.

Simmons said he "feels great" and thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes during his return.

Simmons did not travel with the Nets for their games against the Wizards on Friday in Washington, D.C., and the Hornets in Charlotte on Saturday, and has missed four straight games.



Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over 31.8 minutes per game over six contests this season.

Nov. 4, 9:50 p.m.

Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn said after Friday's win against the Wizards that Joe Harris (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets in Charlotte.

Harris played Friday, but as he comes back from ankle surgery the team is being cautious with his minutes. Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last three games.



Oct. 31, 5:50 p.m.

The Nets announced that Ben Simmons is out for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to left knee soreness.

The team hopes that Simmons will return to the court Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Oct. 31, 3:00 p.m.

Prior to Monday's game against the Pacers, the Nets downgraded both Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.

Simmons was originally not on the injury report, but has seen been designated as questionable for Monday's game with what the team calls left knee soreness. Simmons did play in all six of Brooklyn's games this season, including 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to Indiana.

Curry, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that cost him the first week of the regular season, was downgraded from questionable to out. He's played in just one game this season, so far.

The team did report that this is a part of their injury management with Curry.

Oct. 29, 6:47 p.m.

With tipoff approaching between the Nets and Pacers at Barclays Center, Brooklyn announced that guard Seth Curry is officially available to play.

Curry, who has been recovering from a left ankle injury, will look to help the Nets break a three-game losing skid, as they've started the season just 1-4.

Oct. 29, 11:10 a.m.

The Nets listed Seth Curry (ankle) as questionable for Saturday's game at home against the Indiana Pacers.



Curry has yet to play in a game this season as he recovers from a left ankle injury.

The 32-year-old did not commit to playing on Saturday, but plans to go through his pregame routine to see how he feels before tip-off, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.

Oct. 24, 7:37 p.m.

Seth Curry (ankle) traveled with the Nets for this week's two-game road trip but will not play in Monday's 8 p.m. matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies or Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. battle versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash explained.

"(Curry) traveled and we're just monitoring him still," Nash told reporters Monday, via Brian Lewis the New York Post. "He's doing well. I'd say he's out for Wednesday, but we'll see whether Thursday, Saturday or the subsequent games. It's coming soon."

The Nets return to Brooklyn for a four-game homestand that starts with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Back-to-back 7:30 p.m. starts with the Indiana Pacers follow Saturday and Monday, before Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. finale versus the Chicago Bulls.



Oct. 21, 7:25 p.m.

Prior to Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Seth Curry (ankle).

"Probably just needs a couple more practices," Nash said. "He's progressing, feeling good about it."

Nash believes that Curry will be able to travel with the team next week when they face the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. It's yet unclear if or when he'll play on the upcoming trip.

Joe Harris (foot) is activated for Friday's game, but will come off the bench.

Oct. 20, 5:45 p.m.

Joe Harris (foot) is being listed as probable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris was inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, even though the sharpshooter hoped to make his return for the first game of the season. The 31-year-old played in just 14 games last season before undergoing surgery.

Oct. 12, 9:10 p.m.

Nets coach Steve Nash gave an update on Joe Harris' progress Wednesday prior to the team's preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Nash said that Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. He also said that he's optimistic he'll be ready for the season opener. Harris also said he's optimistic he can play in the regular season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19.

Harris underwent ankle surgery in November 2021 and had another procedure done in March 2022, and will look to get back on the court in almost a year.