Nets Injury Tracker: Spencer Dinwiddie leaves game vs. Hornets with left ankle sprain

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Nets players...

Oct. 30, 8:38 p.m.

Spencer Dinwiddie was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced.



Dinwiddie missed a layup with 8:18 left in the second quarter and was then substituted for Mikal Bridges, as he would not return to the game.

He finished the night with five points, three assists, and one rebound in just 13 minutes of action.

Oct. 30, 7:58 p.m.

Nets wing Cam Johnson had an MRI on his left calf contusion Monday that showed a strain, and he'll be reevaluated in 10 days, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

Johnson scored 12 points in 26 minutes during the season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but missed Brooklyn's second game of the season on Oct. 27.

"Its gotten a lot better every day and it feels a lot better than it did Friday...The MRI just is more of a yellow light, just to make sure that's all cleaned up....The MRI showed us just take it a little bit slower and I'll be fine," Johnson told The Post.

"It's getting better day by day. Something kind of random that popped up right at the end of the game, but it's a little bump in the road. I'll be back, I'll be fine," he added.

Additionally, center Nic Claxton missed his second straight game Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain. The big man has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest in Miami as he remains day-to-day.

Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

The Nets have ruled center Nic Claxton out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain.

Claxton was forced to the locker room during the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was able to return to the court down the stretch.

The 24-year-old big man finished with seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks across 28 minutes in the 114-113 loss on Wednesday night.

With Claxton out for at least Friday's matchup, backup center Day'Ron Sharpe will likely see more minutes for Jacque Vaughn's squad.

Oct. 24, 5:40 p.m.

Cam Johnson remains on track to play in Wednesday night's season-opening matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Tuesday.

Johnson, who missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring strain, has been a full participant in practice over the past few days after being cleared by the training staff.

Vaughn didn't reveal if Johnson would be in the starting five, but he is expected to play without any restrictions. The power forward posted career-highs of 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 25 games last season.

Additionally, the Nets are hopeful that Dennis Smith Jr. will be available off the bench as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.

The point guard also participated in Tuesday's practice but Vaughn hadn't yet received word if he was given the all clear to make his Brooklyn debut.



Oct. 12, 8:21 p.m.

Dennis Smith Jr. injured his left ankle on Thursday against Maccabi Ra'anana and will not return to the game, per the team.

The point guard sprained his ankle after just two minutes of action off the bench, eerily similar to Day'Ron Sharpe's injury sustained on Monday.

Smith Jr. finished 0-for-1 from the field, missing a three-pointer, but he did have one assist.

Oct. 9, 10:30 p.m.

Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason-opening matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.

The third-year center logged just two minutes of action off the bench before sustaining the injury. He was initially ruled as questionable but was downgraded to out following the halftime break.



Sharpe was expected to receive significant run during preseason action with Brooklyn mixing and matching on the defensive end, but his availability moving forward is still unknown.

The big man averaged 4.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and just 11 minutes of action across 48 games last season.



Oct. 2, 6:45 p.m.

Ben Simmons told reporters at Nets Media Day that he's feeling great both physically and mentally heading into training camp.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time,” the point guard said. “I get to do my job and that’s a blessing, I don’t take it for granted. I just come and do my job to the best of my ability and I’m just grateful to be back and on the court and doing what I love.”

Simmons has been flying around as he faces no restrictions in 5-on-5 action and he's been drawing nothing but praise from teammates and coaches.

“This is the most explosive I’ve seen him since I’ve been around him,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “He’s getting to the rim, getting there with force, and doing it over and over again which is great to see.”

The oft-injured former top overall pick was limited to just 42 games last season and was shut down in late March due to knee and back issues.