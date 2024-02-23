Nets injury report for Saturday’s game at Timberwolves

The first game of the Kevin Ollie era did not get as intended for the Brooklyn Nets as they suffered a 121-93 blowout loss at the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. While the loss was uninspiring, the good news is that Brooklyn should be fully-healthy for a tough matchup.

The Nets announced their status report for Saturday’s game at the Minnesota Timberwolves and similar to Thursday, not much is happening on the report. Other than Dariq Whitehead, who is out for the season due to season-ending surgery on his left shin, everyone who played on Thursday is available.

Given what happened on Thursday, the Nets should be playing with a chip on their shoulder as they will be facing a Timberwolves who will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. So, in that instance, Brooklyn will have the rest advantage and should try to use that as extra motivation.

Noah Clowney, Keon Johnson, and Jaylen Martin will be on their G League assignment so Jalen Wilson will also be available for some minutes. Interestingly enough, Wilson did not enter Thursday’s game until it was essentially garbage time in the fourth quarter which was surprising given that he seemed to be working his way into the rotation prior to Jacque Vaughn’s firing.

