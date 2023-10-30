Nets at Hornets: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) visit the Spectrum Center on Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this matchup recovering from a tough 125-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in which Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic scored 49 points in the contest. On the other side, Nets guard Cam Thomas scored 30 points in a spectacular shot-making. Brooklyn did not have the services of Cam Johnson (calf) or Nic Claxton (ankle) against the Mavericks and the duo will not be available against the Hornets either.

Charlotte is fresh off a 111-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons after winning their first game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks. Against the Pistons, Charlotte guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier scored 20 points each, but did it on 12-of-37 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from deep.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Monday, Oct. 30

Time : 7 PM EDT

Location : Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Hornets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf strain/contusion)

Hornets: OUT: James Bouknight (knee), Miles Bridges (suspension), Cody Martin (knee), and Frank Ntilikina (leg)

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Guard : LaMelo Ball

Guard : Terry Rozier

Forward : Gordon Hayward

Forward : PJ Washington

Center: Mark Williams

