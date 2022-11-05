Nets at Hornets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets delivered an impressive 42-point blowout win against the Washington Wizards on Friday thanks to superstar Kevin Durant and talented big Nic Claxton. The team’s defense really came through, punishing the Wizards second rotation and holding Washington to just 29 points in the second half. A big victory is great for the team’s morale as the Nets have had quite a bit of bad news over the last couple of weeks.

The Charlotte Hornets have the same record as the Nets, but the team has struggled to keep all of its players off the injury report. With LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier dealing with injuries, Charlotte’s lineup is severely lacking star power. The Hornets are underperforming compared to their preseason predictions, but the team will really take form when all of its players return to the court.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, November 5th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports – Southeast, YES Network

Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets: Neither team has issued an injury report for Saturday yet, but Ben Simmons (knee injury recovery) and TJ Warren (foot injury recovery) missed Friday’s game. Seth Curry and Joe Harris are expected to be available.

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball (back), Cody Martin (quadriceps), Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Terry Rozier (ankle) missed Friday’s game vs. Memphis.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard – Edmond Sumner

Guard – Joe Harris

Forward – Kevin Durant

Forward – Royce O’Neale

Center – Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Dennis Smith Jr.

Guard – Kelly Oubre

Forward – Jalen McDaniels

Forward – PJ Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire