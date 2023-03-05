Nets at Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (35-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Charlotte Hornets (20-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) to Barclays Center on Sunday between the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. Brooklyn leads the regular-season series 3-0.

The Nets come into this game having won just three of its last 10 games. Every game from this point on is critical for Brooklyn as they try to avoid the play-in tournament. The Nets’ most recent win was possibly its most impressive of the season as they beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Friday despite being down 28 points in the second quarter. The Nets finally showed that they can hang with some of the better teams in the league as opposed to what they were doing before that.

The Hornets come into this game having won five of its last 10 games, including a 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. In another rebuilding season for Charlotte, there hasn’t been much to hang their hat on aside from the development of center Mark Williams. The rookie out of Duke is averaging 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game so far in March. Unfortunately, the Hornets lost star guard LaMelo Ball for the rest of this season due to a fracture in his right ankle.

Here’s when and where you can tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Mar. 5

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Hornets notable injuries

Nets: QUESTIONABLE: Yuta Watanabe (back soreness). OUT: Ben Simmons (left knee/back) and Edmond Sumner (personal reasons).

Hornets: PROBABLE: PJ Washington (foot). OUT: LaMelo Ball (knee) and Cody Martin (knee).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Cameron Johnson

Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

Guard: Terry Rozier

Guard: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Forward: Gordon Hayward

Forward: PJ Washington

Center: Mark Williams

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire