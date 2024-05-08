Nets hold workout with St. John’s guard Daniss Jenkins

The Brooklyn Nets are just beginning their offseason as they look to improve the team enough to hopefully make it back to the playoffs next season. While most of the organization is enjoying their summer to recover from the long season, some guys are working out in anticipation of potentially playing for Brooklyn next season.

Per St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino, guard Daniss Jenkins recently had a workout with the Nets with Pitino congratulating his former guard on “killing” his first workout with the franchise. Pitino went on to point out that Jenkins was “the best worker and leader” that he has seen in quite some time and that is high praise coming from Pitino.

Jenkins, listed at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, played four years of college basketball, including the past two seasons under Pitino at Iona during the 2022-23 season and at St. John’s during the 2023-24 season. Jenkins earned plenty of accolades over the course of his collegiate career, including being named being named second-team All-Big East this past season and winning MVP of the 2023 MAAC Tournament when he played at Iona.

Jenkins is listed as an early entry for the 2024 NBA Draft and while the Nets do not currently have any picks in the draft, they may not need one to acquire Jenkins’ services for next season. Per Adam Finkelstein, college basketball insider for CBS Sports, Jenkins is among a tier of players that could be picked in the second round or could sign Two-Way contracts after going undrafted.

Congrats to @Djenkinss5 on killing his first workout with the Nets. No surprise, the young man is the best worker and leader that I have seen in a very long time. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) May 8, 2024

Jenkins appeared to confirm the news of him working out with the Nets by thanking his former coach, calling him “the legend.”

Per Corey Tulaba of No Ceilings, Jenkins’ senior season at St. John’s could be falling under the radar. According to Tulaba, Jenkins can score at all three levels and is adept at making plays, something that Brooklyn can use more of as they try to get back towards competing for championships.

Daniss Jenkins had an underrated senior season for St.John’s. Creative three level scorer with an NBA style pull-up game, elite pace, and advanced playmaking ability. – Hit 70+ dribble jumpers at 43.5%

– Connected on 47.4% of unguarded 1/2 court C&S 3PA

– 90th percentile P&R… pic.twitter.com/I2DHDy63IT — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) March 28, 2024

