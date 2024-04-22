Nets hire Jordi Fernandez as head coach

The Nets have officially named Jordi Fernandez their new head coach, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fernandez, 41, spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He is also the head coach of Canada's Senior Men's National Team.

Before joining the Kings, Fernandez spent six seasons as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets (2016-2022).

He was also a head coach for the G League Canton Charge (2014-2016), and spent four seasons (2009-2013) as a player development coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We’re thrilled to announce Jordi Fernández as Brooklyn’s new head coach," GM Sean Marks said in a press release. "As we progressed through an extensive search over the past six weeks, it became increasingly clear that Jordi is the best coach to lead our team forward. Jordi brings a diverse set of experiences and basketball knowledge gained over the course of a coaching career that has taken him around the world.

"Each step of the way, Jordi has consistently demonstrated the ability to implement strong processes and creative systems designed to optimize each team’s specific roster. He’s proven the ability to build genuine relationships and garner the respect of players of all levels, and we’re confident that our players will benefit greatly from his expertise. We look forward to Jordi, Kelsey and their children joining the Nets family and calling Brooklyn home."

Added Nets Governor Joe Tsai:

"We are excited to welcome Jordi Fernández and his family to the Nets big family. Jordi’s character as a leader and his emphasis on structure, process and habits will instill a Nets identity that our fans will want to root for. We look forward to working with Jordi to build a sustainable winning culture in Brooklyn."

Said Fernandez:

“I am truly grateful to lead the Nets as head coach and cannot thank Joe, Clara and Sean enough for this exciting and humbling opportunity. My family and I are thrilled to join such an incredible organization and become part of the vibrant Brooklyn community. I am eager to get to work with this talented group of players and collectively drive our team forward. Together, we will be fully committed to building something special for Nets fans and the borough to be proud of for years to come.”