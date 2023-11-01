Nets at Heat: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) visit Kaseya Center on Wednesday to take on the Miami Heat (1-3) and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets won their first game of the 2023-24 season when they beat the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 133-121. Against the Hornets, everything was working for Brooklyn as they shot 56.3% from the field and outscored Charlotte 28-16 in fastbreak points. Unfortunately for the Nets, they will be missing four key players as their injury woes seem to worsen by the day.

The Heat have had a rough start to the season as they have lost three games in a row after winning their first game of the season against the Detroit Pistons. Miami has been missing some key players of their own so far this season, but Tyler Herro has been playing well for them as he leads the team with averaging 25.3 points per game.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 1

Time : 7:30 PM EDT

Location : Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Heat notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Cam Johnson (calf) and Nic Claxton (ankle). DOUBTFUL: Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip).

Heat: OUT: Caleb Martin (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Butler (knee) and Haywood Highsmith (knee). PROBABLE: Bam Adebayo (hip).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat

Guard : Kyle Lowry

Guard : Tyler Herro

Forward : Jimmy Butler

Forward : Kevin Love

Center: Bam Adebayo

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire