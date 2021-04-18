Nets at Heat: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Sunday
After a convincing win on Friday, it’s time for the Nets to face a more difficult test against the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Brooklyn has won the previous two games these teams played earlier this season so expect the Heat to come out more aggressive this time out.
The Nets will be without James Harden, Tyler Johnson, Chris Chiozza, and Spencer Dinwiddie again. Miami will be without Victor Oladipo. Jimmy Buter, Andre Iguodala, and Gabe Vincent are still questionable.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, April 18
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: YES, ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Miami Heat
Goran Dragic
Duncan Robinson
Tyler Herro
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo