Steve Nash call staggering Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'ideal' after Spencer Dinwiddie injury

Durant Irving 1

Without Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the season due to a partially torn ACL, the Nets have some decisions to make in filling such a large void.

Steve Nash shared an idea involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who did not play the second game of the Nets' back-to-back on Monday to rest.

Nash said it is "ideal" if Durant and Irving "don't play every minute together."

"I think spreading it out, especially without Spencer, makes a lot of sense," said Nash. "So ideally, we get to a place where we can stagger minutes and give different looks and be a little more versatile and mix and match a little more."

That's just one idea from the head coach prior to their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. There are still conversations that are being had, according to Nash.

"We gotta make some decisions based on fit and rotations and giving us a chance to put the most cohesive units on the floor throughout the game. So there's a lot of debate between us to try to figure that out," Nash said.

Despite the loss of Dinwiddie, Nash is confident that the hole can be filled.

"Fortunately, we have depth, so we can play some guys -- Spencer's a huge loss. But we have guys who can step in," he said.