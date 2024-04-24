Nets’ head coach Jordi Fernandez to be introduced Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets are moving into a new era of the franchise as they officially announced the hiring of Jordi Fernandez as head coach. Fernandez, an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings for the past two seasons, will be formally introduced to the media Wednesday morning.

If you are looking to see the press conference for yourself, you can watch either on the YES Network channel or on the YES app. Starting at 11 AM ET, the media will be able to speak to Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks and ask questions surrounding this hire.

Fernandez emerged as the lead candidate for the job last week, but the Nets did not confirm his hire until Monday because the Kings were still in the playoffs until Friday. It appears that Sacramento held their exit interviews on Monday so that appeared to be the right time for Brooklyn to officially confirm the hiring of Fernandez.

Fernandez comes to a Nets franchise that is coming off a disappointing 32-50 season and is very much a team in flux at the moment. Plenty of people who have crossed paths with Fernandez over the years have good things to say about him so he should start off on the right foot.

