Nets HC Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is being shut down for the season

Ben Simmons' season is officially over.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced Simmons is being shut down for the season.

The news comes after Vaughn said that Simmons was still limited to individual work in practice. Last week, the Nets announced he had been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back and would be out indefinitely.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Simmons is starting a rehab program for his back.

Brooklyn Nets' injured guard Ben Simmons will not play again this season. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Simmons played in 42 games during his first active season with the Nets. He averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, all career lows after missing all of last season with a back injury.

The former No. 1 pick also dealt with a left knee issue this season and had fluid drained from the area prior to receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in February.

He was reportedly booed at the Barclays Center in his last appearance for the Nets, a 116-105 win over the Miami Heat before the All-Star break. Simmons recorded two points, four rebounds and four assists in the 20 minutes he played.

The 26-year-old split with his representation, Klutch Sports Group, earlier this month. He is in the third year of a five-year, $177 million deal.

The Nets (40-35) are currently tied with the Heat for No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings with seven games remaining in the their regular season. Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games.

This story will be updated.