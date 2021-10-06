Nets to take harder stance with Kyrie Irving?

The Nets believe they’re still a championship contender with a roster constructed around Kevin Durant and James Harden and could ultimately have to make hard decisions on Irving’s future should he remain unvaccinated and unable to play in Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

At least we’ve got two 1-3 football teams and Kyrie’s nonsense (plus some other stuff) to keep us occupied before thrilling MLB CBA talks – 12:05 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Yankees out. With or without Kyrie, Nets remain New York’s best hope to end the state’s drought. – 12:03 AM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

NBA legend and Hall of Famer @Isiah Thomas has a message for Nets All-Star guard @Kyrie Irving

(via NBA TV)

#NBATwitter #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/wmDnTLUeT9 – 10:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nets losing confidence Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/rep… – 9:45 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Here is what Kyrie Irving stands to lose financially:

$381,181 for every missed home game

💰2 preseason games: $762K

💰41 home games: $15.6M

💰2 games at NYK: $762K

💰Bonuses: $413K

💰Playoffs: TBD

Irving is also extension eligible: 4 years/$187M – 9:14 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the uncertainty surrounding whether the Brooklyn Nets will accommodate an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving as a part-time player this season: es.pn/3Bf691z – 9:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

In non-Yankees, non-Kyrie news, Thibodeau is not messing around. Knicks up 23 in the third quarter of a preseason game and when a turnover led to a fast break bucket he immediately called for a timeout. All 5 starters over 20 minutes in 29 minutes of action so far. – 9:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Those Kyrie Irving trade/retirement rumors have become a lot more believable since NYC announced the vax mandate. This is a headache, man. – 8:59 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Nets to their first-ever NBA title in front of 9,347 raucous fans at the Rutgers Athl … – 8:58 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

These are unprecedented circumstances, but Irving’s inability to practice in Brooklyn — along with being unavailable for the Nets 41 home games –makes the idea of Irving as a part-time player feel unrealistic. – 8:58 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Drama and Kyrie. Always and forever. – 8:53 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Let’s just do the Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving trade and end both of these storylines – 8:53 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources with @Brian Windhorst: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving misses Nets practice due to NYC regulations for unvaccinated players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/kyr… – 7:10 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving misses Nets’ first practice in Brooklyn due to vaccination mandates in New York City

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… pic.twitter.com/gNA5nkcXSi – 4:35 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Around the NBA: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges instagram.com/tv/CUqLi-qlkwV… – 3:56 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

We just saw BI at practice rocking Kyrie’s sneakers. He informed us he’s a sneaker free agent now and he’s looking forward to seeing what comes next.

BI was previously an Adidas athlete. – 2:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The Nets returned to practice in Brooklyn today without Kyrie Irving. Steve Nash also said there’s no consideration to moving practices outside New York to be able to practice with his starting point guard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:45 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Two weeks before playing in the NBA’s season-opening game, the Nets hold their first practice in Brooklyn without Kyrie Irving amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city’s vaccine mandate.

apnews.com/article/corona… – 2:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving unable to practice as #Nets return home nypost.com/2021/10/05/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @botte – 1:37 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

All Nets but Kyrie Irving practiced today in the Nets’ first practice in New York. Steve Nash said Nets aren’t worried about him not being here. – 1:23 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kyrie not at practice today. Draw your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/WitBTVc9nN – 1:23 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash confirms that Kyrie Irving did not practice with the Nets today and wasn’t at the facility. – 1:23 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Nash says there is no change to Kyrie Irving’s status. He is not at practice in BKN today. NYC requires Knicks/Nets to be vaccinated to participate in games/practices within city limits. – 1:18 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not with the Nets today at practice in Brooklyn. He says there “is no further update” on Irving’s status to practice or play in New York under the city’s COVID protocols. – 1:17 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving absent from Nets practice today

sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:57 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. – 12:01 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s former teacher says he should ‘wise up’ and get vaccinated because he’s a ‘role model’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2021/10/n… – 8:56 AM

More on this storyline

If Irving remains unvaccinated, the Nets could soon be faced with a decision on whether they’ll allow Irving to come and go with the team in and out of New York — or just keep him sidelined all together, sources said. -via ESPN / October 6, 2021

Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said the Nets don’t plan to move practice out of their Brooklyn facility, to say…Long Island or New Jersey, in order to get Irving able to join them. “This is our home, this is where we’re going to practice.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 6, 2021

During the podcast, Steele took aim at Disney's requirement that most employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it "sick," and noting that she "didn't want to" get a shot, though she did. She also indicated she was surprised that President Obama identifies as Black. Steele is also off the air because she recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter. The anchor will not take part in ESPN's espnW summit, which focuses on women in sports, and is expected to return to full duty sometime next week. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 6, 2021