Nets handle short-handed Heat to snap 3-game losing streak

NEW YORK — The Nets did what they were supposed to Saturday night against the seriously short-handed Heat — and snapped their season-worst losing streak in the process.

Brooklyn used balanced offense and improved defense to cruise to a 112-97 victory at Barclays Center over a Miami team missing its four leading scorers in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

All five Nets starters scored in double figures, including Mikal Bridges, who led Brooklyn with 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Fresh off a 45-point explosion in Wednesday’s overtime loss in Atlanta, Bridges started slowly Saturday, missing his first five shot attempts and going scoreless through the first 18 minutes.

But Bridges caught fire late in the second quarter, scoring 11 points in the final six minutes. His offense helped fuel a 14-5 run by the Nets, who scored 37 points in the quarter. It was a far cry from the teams’ Nov. 16 matchup in Miami, during which the Heat ended the first half on a 14-0 run in their eventual 122-115 win.

Saturday marked the second game of a back-to-back for the Heat, who lost, 100-98, to the Knicks on Friday. Butler came up gimpy after his right foot landed on R.J. Barrett’s in the second quarter of that game, but he managed to stay in and later missed a would-be game-winning 3-point attempt.

The Heat said before Saturday’s game that Butler would test out his ankle during warmups, and the six-time All-Star forward was ruled out shortly afterward. Adebayo, a two-time All-Star center, was ruled out with a lingering hip contusion, while Robinson sat with a thumb injury. Herro, the team’s leading scorer, hasn’t played since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 8.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nets, who had allowed at least 121 points in each of those defeats. Part of the Nets’ defensive success Saturday stemmed from them forcing 17 turnovers. It also helped that Butler, who scored 36 points in the teams’ previous meeting; Adebayo, who topped 20 points in his first two games against the Nets this season; and Herro, who torched Brooklyn for 30 points on Nov. 1; were out.

Without Butler and Adebayo, the Heat turned to a smaller-than-usual opening lineup in which the 6-10 Thomas Bryant — normally a backup center — was the only Miami starter taller than 6-6. Nets center Nic Claxton turned in an efficient performance without the ultra-athletic Adebayo to guard him, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who continues to operate as the Nets’ primary point guard with Ben Simmons (lower-back nerve impingement) out, again excelled as a distributor. He tallied a game-high 11 assists to go with 14 points, giving him his second straight double-double.

Cam Johnson began red-hot against the Heat, making his first five shot attempts — including a pair of 3-pointers — en route to 12 first-quarter points. He finished with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Johnson, a career 39.2% 3-point shooter, got off to a slow start this season. The 27-year-old forward strained his left calf in the Oct. 25 season opener and missed the next seven games. He shot just 33% from 3 over his first six games but has now strung together back-to-back strong outings. He scored a season-high 23 points Wednesday and went 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts that night.

The Nets are now 2-1 against the Heat, whom they also beat Nov. 1 in Miami. Brooklyn improved Saturday to 7-8 this season, while the Heat — the reigning Eastern Conference champions — fell to 10-7.

Saturday kicked off a five-game homestand for the Nets and marked the first game of a back-to-back. Brooklyn is set to host the Bulls on Sunday night.