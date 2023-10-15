Nets are going to be ‘extremely cautious’ with Cam Johnson’s injury

The Brooklyn Nets still have two preseason games to go before the regular season officially starts on Oct. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Brooklyn has played fairly well in both exhibition games and have had the chance to see different players shine, there is one player who has not played in the preseason.

Forward Cam Johnson has not played in either of the preseason contests due to the mild strain of his left hamstring that he suffered shortly before training camp began. At Media Day, Johnson said that he expected to play in the preseason at some point, but that he and the team were being patient with his injury recovery.

However, in the latest update by head coach Jacque Vaughn, it seems that Johnson may not participate in the preseason at all. Brooklyn held its “Practice in the Park” event on Saturday and after the fan experience was over, Vaughn was asked for some injury updates on players, including Johnson.

According to Peter Botte of the New York Post, here’s what Vaughn had to say about Johnson’s injury status:

“He’s (Johnson) really progressing. Maybe he joins practice at some point this week. Not sure about the game situation. I’m going to be extremely cautious. I’d rather have him available that first [regular-season] game versus Cleveland [on Oct. 25], then to try to speed him along and play him in a preseason game. But, [he’s had] no setbacks, which is good, and heading in the right direction.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire