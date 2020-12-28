Nets G Spencer Dinwiddie suffers partially torn ACL, out for remainder of 2020-21 season

Spencer Dinwiddie drives the lane

Just as his season began, Spencer Dinwiddie’s 2020-21 campaign has come to an end after suffering a partially torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Dinwiddie exited the game in the third quarter after taking contact around the rim. He immediately clutched his knee and hobbled off the floor before being deemed unfit to return.



After tests came back on Monday, it was clear that Dinwiddie had the injury the Nets certainly didn’t want to see.

It’s a huge loss for Brooklyn considering Dinwiddie is the team’s starting shooting guard with Caris LeVert coming off the bench. But now LeVert will likely be moving into that starter's role, and head coach Steve Nash's coveted depth will be tested early this season. The Nets could always look into the trade market for help, too.

Dinwiddie has a 2021 player option of $12.3 million left on his three-year, $34.36 million deal he signed back in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

That deal, though, was below market for what Dinwiddie has produced over the past few years. If Dinwiddie were to opt out -- people around him believed he would garner a big contract before the start of next season -- the Nets might have to pay a significant luxury tax to re-sign him.

Dinwiddie was considered by several Western Conference teams this offseason to be a top trade target, which was due to his current contract situation. But Nash and GM Sean Marks publicly refuted the idea that he was available for trade, showing everyone the importance of keeping him in a Brooklyn uniform.

However, it is worth noting that the infamous James Harden-to-Brooklyn rumors will likely take a big hit because Dinwiddie was a centerpiece in potential trade packages.

Waived a few times earlier in his career, Dinwiddie really found his niche with the Nets when he was signed during the 2016-17 season. He was an integral piece in the team’s rebuild up until now, becoming a scoring threat off the bench during that stretch.

After averaging 16.8 points primarily off the bench in the 2018-19 season, Dinwiddie graduated to a starting role last season and he flourished. He averaged 20.6 points on 42 percent shooting over 31.2 minutes per game.

