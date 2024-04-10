Nets full injury report for Wednesday’s tilt against Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have three games remaining on their 2023-24 season before everyone within the organization heads back home to begin their offseason following a disappointing season. As this season comes to a close for Brooklyn, they will be dealing with a longer-than-normal injury report due to the wear-and-tear of a long season.

In the Nets’ injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn has one of the lengthier lists that they’ve had this season, starting with who is out. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee effusion), Two-Way forward Jaylen Martin (left ankle sprain), and backup guard Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) will all miss Wednesday’s contest vs. the Raptors.

Finney-Smith missed Sunday’s 107-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings with his knee issue while Smith has missed seven of the past eight games with the inflammation in his right hip. Martin has been relegated to the Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ever since he signed his Two-Way contract with Brooklyn in February.

Moving on, center Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain), forward Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain), and Two-Way guard Jacob Gilyard (left hip contusion) are listed as probable for Wednesday’s tilt against Toronto. Claxton missed Sunday’s loss to the Kings after twisting his ankle in Saturday’s 113-103 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Johnson has been dealing with his toe ailment for awhile now and as such, he has missed six of the past eight games as the team is being cautious with him given the amount of injuries he has suffered this season.

Gilyard, similar to Martin, has spent most of his time in Long Island since coming to Brooklyn in March, but he has played in two games for Brooklyn when the team had been missing too many ball-handlers due to injuries.

