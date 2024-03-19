Nets full injury report for Tuesday matchup against Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets are hanging out to their hopes of making the Eastern Conference play-in tournament by a thread as they have not taken advantage of what opportunity was ahead of them following the All-Star break. The one thing that can be said about Brooklyn is that they have been healthy and that looks to continue on Tuesday.

In the Nets’ initial injury report released on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s tough matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn is going to be mostly healthy for the game. However, forward Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for the contest due to left ankle soreness.

This listing is more concerning than when he was listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at the San Antonio Spurs for the same injury. On that report, Finney-Smith was listed as probable and his status was never downgraded so it always looked like he was going to play unless something unforeseen happened during warmups.

This time around, Finney-Smith is starting off as questionable so there is a possibility that he could be downgraded prior to Tuesday’s tip-off, even though the Nets need him on the floor. Finney-Smith, 30, is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.6% from three-point land.

