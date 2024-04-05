Nets full injury report for Saturday’s matchup vs. Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets have officially been eliminated from the Eastern Conference play-in tournament so for all intents and purposes, their season is effectively over. However, there are still games left on Brooklyn’s schedule so as they continue the season by facing the Detroit Pistons, they will likely be missing two key members of their rotation.

The Nets released their injury report on Friday ahead of their matchup on Saturday against the Pistons and two players are listed on the report that have been dealing with some injuries lately. Forward Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) are both listed as doubtful with their respective injuries.

Johnson has been in-and-out of the Nets’ lineup ever since he suffered his toe injury in a 105-93 loss at the New York Knicks on Mar. 23. Since then, he has missed four of the past six games and will miss his fifth game for Brooklyn with this toe issue.

Smith also may have picked up his hip issue in that loss at the Knicks as he is dealing with inflammation on that hip that has caused him to miss five of the past six games. From the way it looks, both players will probably miss Saturday’s game and that should open up playing time for guys like Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire