Dallas Mavericks v Brooklyn Nets

Insert your own “that’s not how you ice the hot hand” joke here, we’re above such things.

As the Mavericks started to pull away from the Nets in overtime Thursday, Kevin Durant was at the free throw line and Luka Doncic was standing by the three-point line when someone from the stands threw a cup of ice onto the court, apparently at Doncic. It disrupted play for a couple of minutes while crews cleaned it up.

FAN THROWS A CUP AT LUKA 😳 pic.twitter.com/GOM14TNnh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

That fan was arrested, the Nets confirmed. TMZ spoke to the NYPD, who identified the culprit as 24-year-old Justin Boatswain. He has been charged with a misdemeanor of disrupting a sporting event.

The ice did not cool down Doncic, who had four points and three assists in the overtime, part of his 41-point triple-double on the night, to lead the Mavericks to the win and drop the Nets to 1-4 on the young season.

Check out more on the Nets

Three things to know: Concerns about that other team in Los Angeles, too Watch Doncic, Durant, Irving put on show: Luka’s 41-point triple double... Three things to know: No Westbrook, same problems for 0-4 Lakers

Nets fan arrested for throwing ice at Doncic, onto court during overtime originally appeared on NBCSports.com