Nets fall to Heat at the buzzer, but Kevin Durant's exit overshadows loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bam Adebayo blocks Kyrie Irving
Bam Adebayo blocks Kyrie Irving

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.

Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.

Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.

Jimmy Butler — who called the Heat “soft” after their loss Friday in Minnesota — was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.

It was close the entire way, Miami never leading by more than seven, Brooklyn never by more than five until the final minutes. The Heat matched that seven-point edge when Dragic’s layup with 6:50 remaining made it 99-92, but the Nets scored the next 13 points to reclaim the lead.

Bruce Brown had a layup to start the spurt, then got an offensive rebound into the hands of Joe Harris to set up a 3-pointer, and Shamet made back-to-back threes to put the Nets up by four. Those 11 points came in a span of exactly 2 minutes, and a goaltending call credited another basket to Harris for a 105-99 lead with 4:04 left.

But Miami controlled the finish, and needed to. A loss would have left Miami 2½ games behind New York in the race for the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 spot that will keep a team out of the play-in tournament. Instead, the Heat remained 1½ back with 15 games remaining.

Durant left 4:03 into the game, after scoring Brooklyn’s first eight points. He was fouled on a drive 1:33 into the contest and missed both free throws — only the second time this season that he went 0 for 2 on a trip to the foul line.

He left not long afterward, and the Nets quickly declared his day over. Durant has missed 33 of Brooklyn’s 57 games.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn needs only to go 8-7 the rest of the way to post the best single-season record in franchise history. ... The Nets used their 31st lineup in 57 games. ... Brown entered the arena in University of Miami gear, paying tribute to the place where he spent his two college seasons. ... It was the third 20-point game for Shamet this season.

Heat: Butler missed all three games against Brooklyn this season. The first two, in January, were during his 10-game absence for COVID-19. ... Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) missed his fifth consecutive game. ... Actor and comedian Chris Rock was among those in attendance, as was Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and tennis star Coco Gauff.

CLANK

Miami started 17-for-17 from the foul line. The Heat then missed their next four, all in the fourth quarter.

‘WARRIOR’ JOE

Harris is the only Brooklyn player to appear in all 57 Nets games this season, and coach Steve Nash says he’s been a “warrior” for the club. “He’s been over-reliable,” Nash said. “I’d like him to miss a few years. It’s not healthy for him to play so many games, I don’t think. He plays so hard as well. He is a warrior that just wants to play every night and when I even bring up rest, he’s not into it at all.”

THREE FOR ALL

The teams combined for 15 three-pointers in the first quarter, matching the most in any game this season. It happened in four other contests and tied for the fourth-highest first-quarter total in NBA history. The record is 19, set by Dallas and Golden State on Dec. 28, 2019.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit New Orleans on Tuesday.

Heat: Host Houston on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Bam Adebayo hit pull-up game-winner, lift Heat past Nets

    Miami was without its star and glue, Jimmy Butler. It still had Bam Adebayo.

  • Jimmy Butler on Heat's struggles: 'We’re just being soft'

    Jimmy Butler says the Heat have been humbled by opponents this season.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant leaves game, ruled out after suffering thigh injury vs. Heat in first quarter

    Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.

  • Zion Williamson calls New York 'the Mecca of basketball,' says he 'loves playing here'

    The smile on Zion Williamson's face when he was asked about playing in New York should put Knicks fans on high alert.

  • Bam Adebayo resists urge to channel Dwyane Wade after sinking Nets with buzzer-beater

    Adebayo thought about recreating Wade's iconic celebration after hitting Miami's first buzzer-beater since 2019.

  • Labour drawn into Greensill row as it emerges key Starmer ally works for lobbying firm

    The Conservatives on Sunday night attempted to draw Labour into the lobbying row engulfing Westminster by claiming an senior opposition frontbencher has questions to answer over his role at a firm that provides advocacy services. Lord Falconer, shadow attorney general, is a partner at Gibson Dunn, an international law firm headquartered in the US, which has provided advice on “political lobbying” in the UK. It says of its “public policy” lobbying practice: “Unlike a pure lobbying firm, Gibson Dunn’s work is grounded in traditional analytic and advocacy skills, combined with broad experience in US and international government operations.” It says its methods “achieve the desired result without fanfare or unwanted publicity”. The Labour peer works for the firm’s litigation practice, rather than its lobbying arm. He is co-lead of the firm’s Covid Taskforce, which has published guidance to businesses on Covid support packages, including the Covid Corporate Financing Facility and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, via client updates on its website. In January he also appeared on a webcast hosted by the firm to discuss the Brexit deal secured at the end of last year and “whether it is good or bad for business”. The event focussed on the main structural changes of the deal and what it “means for trade (including supply chains and tariffs), financial services and competition law and what businesses need to do to respond and what to expect in the coming months”. In another webinar for the firm, Lord Falconer called the Covid pandemic “the gift that keeps on giving” for lawyers, a comment for which he later apologised. He first joined the leading US law firm in 2008, a year after leaving Tony Blair’s Cabinet, in which he had served as Lord Chancellor. Gibson Dunn marked his promotion to the shadow cabinet last April in a statement on its website. A QC, his role at the company is understood to focus on giving advice on what the law means. He has declared his work for the firm in the Lords’ register of interests. Labour leader Sir Keir has heaped criticism on an alleged “revolving door” between the Government and paid lobbyists in the wake of the row over the collapsed lender Greensill. Amanda Milling, chairman of the Conservative party, said of Lord Falconer’s links to a firm that provides lobbying services: “Is this a case of one rule for Labour and another for everyone else? It’s clear that Labour’s have questions to answer.” Tory MP Richard Holden said: “Labour London lawyers in their crystal palaces would be well advised against throwing stones.” A source close to Lord Falconer said that any suggestion that his work amounts to lobbying is “an absurd claim” that he “emphatically denies”. The source added: “Charlie Falconer is a lawyer, not a lobbyist. His work has all been properly declared. Since being employed by Gibson Dunn he has never lobbied any government minister from either Labour or Conservative governments. “The Conservatives should stop wasting time on bizarre and misleading claims and instead answer questions about how Greensill Capital was given the run of Whitehall, putting taxpayer money and thousands of jobs on the line.”

  • Kevin Durant exits game against Miami Heat due to thigh contusion

    Kevin Durant left Sunday's game early in the first quarter with a thigh injury.

  • After Raptors, Spurs fined for resting players, some on Twitter wonder: Why not OKC?

    The Raptors and Spurs have been fined recently for resting players, and some on Twitter wondered why the Thunder haven't been, too.

  • Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant's left thigh injury: 'We pray that it's not too serious'

    Nets Kyrie Irving reacts to how the injury bug has been plaguing Brooklyn this season and hopes the recent injury to Kevin Durant's thigh isn't a long-term thing.

  • Bam! Adebayo's jumper lifts Heat past Nets, 109-107

    Bam Adebayo was supposed to call timeout. “Your moment," Adebayo told himself. Adebayo drove left, stopped and watched his 13-foot jumper rattle in as time expired, a shot that allowed the Heat to beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.

  • Rui Hachimura out, Alex Len questionable for Monday's clash with the Thunder

    The Wizards listed Rui Hachimura as unavailable and Alex Len as questionable against the Thunder on Monday.

  • Djokovic to host Serbia tournament a year after Covid fiasco

    World number one Novak Djokovic will relaunch the Serbia Open tournament in Belgrade on Monday, less than a year after a charity event he organised in the city ended in fiasco.

  • The 'ghostbusters' who are helping tackle climate change

    Meet the teams who track down and destroy hidden sources of greenhouse gases.

  • Top buzzer beaters from Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Top buzzer beaters from Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021

  • Japan firms brace for further COVID hit amid fears of new wave of infections - Reuters poll

    Japanese companies think the country will suffer a fourth round of coronavirus infections, with many bracing for a further blow to business, a Reuters monthly poll showed. Japan has so far seen far fewer COVID-19 cases than many Western countries, but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising fast. A delay in vaccinations versus other Group of Seven advanced countries and a lacking sense of crisis among the public will trigger a new wave of infections, some firms wrote in the poll.

  • Bam Adebayo with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game in Miami with thigh injury

    Kevin Durant's thigh is the new big concern for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a bruised left thigh, and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said it'll likely be Monday at the earliest before the team knows whether it will keep the two-time NBA Finals MVP out of more games. “We'll see how he wakes up and go from there," Nash said.

  • Knicks' Derrick Rose rises to occasion late in win over Pelicans

    Derrick Rose put the Knicks on his back down the stretch in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

  • Mets' Luis Rojas on Marcus Stroman's strong start to season: 'This year is the best version of him I've seen'

    Mets manager Luis Rojas was very impressed with Marcus Stroman after his strong 8.0 IP performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, as the righty threw just 90 pitches.

  • Kendrick Nunn with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021