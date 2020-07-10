Nets are excited for Jamal Crawford both on and off the court in the Orlando bubble

Jamal Crawford is excited for his latest opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets.

Crawford, the 40-year-old veteran guard who has won Sixth Man of the Year a record three times (tied with Clippers guard Lou Williams), signed a rest-of-the-season contract with the Nets on Thursday. He will provide firepower — and lots of it, the Nets hope — for a Brooklyn team that has been battered by either injury or coronavirus-positive diagnoses.

The Nets are missing seven players in the Orlando bubble: Kevin Durant (Achilles), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and rookie Nic Claxton (shoulder) are each out due to injury; Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince each tested positive for the coronavirus; and Wilson Chandler opted out of the season restart due to concerns he would contract the virus and spread it to his family.

The Nets filled their roster with subs, signing Crawford, Michael Beasley and G-League standout Donta Hall. They also signed combo guard Tyler Johnson and are expected to come to terms with reserve forward Justin Anderson.

“I know that they’re young, they’re exciting. … but their vets, not all of them are playing down here in Orlando,” Crawford said in an interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “But they’re intriguing from the standpoint that they’re gonna be fun. I’m part of the team; we’re going to be fun now. Obviously everybody’s pumped for next year, the future, the groundwork is already in place.”

Crawford has not played in a game since April 9, 2019. In that game, he scored 51 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 shooting from 3. But he is no longer the same player who bent defenses to his will with regularity from 2004 through 2014. Despite averaging more than 33 points in his last three games in Phoenix last season, he finished the year averaging just eight points on 40% shooting from the field.

Still, Crawford immediately moves atop the Nets’ roster in terms of scoring capabilities. Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn played in the NBA until 2009 and remembers what it was like watching the gifted scorer on the court.

“I do remember his game of being shifty, having an array of moves to get his shot off, a guy that you enjoy watching, very creative,” Vaughn said in a conference call with reporters on Friday. “Then towards the latter part of his years, he’s become more of a ball-handler who can distribute also. Always had the ability to make a shot. He’s a guy you could take to a playground across the world and he’ll feel comfortable playing on any floor. So that’s a special talent.”

The Nets need equal parts offensive firepower and veteran wisdom. Jordan and Chandler were the OGs (read: elder statesman) in Brooklyn’s locker room. Crawford has experience as Jordan’s teammate on the Lob City Los Angeles Clippers teams that were a postseason mainstay from 2013 through 2017.

Garrett Temple was the Nets’ last vet standing as the team made the trip into the Orlando bubble. Temple said he spoke to Crawford on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night after he signed his contract.

“One of the best vets to ever play the game,” he said of Crawford. “Obviously he’s gonna provide a scoring punch, provide a voice in the locker room that’s been around for a long time, understands how to win games. Just a great guy as well though. Keeps things light. Someone that we can bounce questions off of and things like that. Just a great guy to have around but also obviously a guy who can really provide that scoring punch for us when we need to.”

Crawford and Beasley landed in Orlando on Thursday. While both passed physical exams, they must spend six days in quarantine and pass coronavirus tests before joining the team for practice.

The Nets are underdogs. They are shorthanded, have filled their roster with players who haven’t played an NBA game this season, and must protect their standing as the seventh seed in the East if they don’t want a first-round date with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Crawford is taking things step-by-step.

“Keep pushing toward the playoffs,” he told Robinson. “I feel like our chances; a young healthy group full of energy. Obviously people on the outside aren’t expecting too much from us. And that’s cool. The game still has to be played. I’ll make sure to keep that in our minds and take it one game at a time. In this situation it kinda works in our favor, it’s kinda like an AAU game. We really get to lock in.”

