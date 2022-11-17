Nets drama grows as Durant speaks out, possible Kyrie Irving return I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, November 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

MLB named its 2022 Cy Young Award winners, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins in the NL and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros in the AL

The award caps off a ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ career for the 39-year-old Verlander who is now a three-time Cy Young winner

The Brooklyn Nets continue to bring the drama as Kevin Durant gets candid on the record and Kyrie Irving’s suspension is reportedly coming to an end.