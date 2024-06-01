Nets’ Dennis Schroder plays professional soccer in his native Germany

The Brooklyn Nets have been trying to gather as much talent as possible so that they can turn their franchise around and start competing for championships again. While Brooklyn has a ways to go before getting to the point of being a title contender, one of its players is now a pro in a sport other than basketball.

Per several posts on various social media websites, along with an article by Anthony Gharib of ESPN, Nets guard Dennis Schroder made his professional soccer debut on Wednesday while he’s back home in Germany for the summer. Schroder made his debut for FC Germania Bleckenstedt, a team within Landesliga Braunschweig, Germany’s sixth division.

Schroder, born in Braunschweig, Germany, is known for his talents on the basketball court, but it looks like he could be playing something else when he is done with the NBA. It also seems that Schroder is training with the team so that he can stay in shape for the Olympics.

Schroder has been representing Germany in FIBA competition and in the Olympics despite having played in the NBA since 2013 when he made his NBA debut with the Atlanta Hawks.

Schroder, 30, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from three-point land during his time with the Toronto Raptors and the Nets.

Basketball world champion Dennis Schroder played for a 6th-tier German football club this week. Good touch for a big man, too. 😅 As Schroder's brother-in-law plays for FC Germania Bleckenstedt, he's training with the team to keep fit before the Olympics. ⚽️🤝🏀 📸 IG/ds17_fg pic.twitter.com/DkZnHWd9gU — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 31, 2024

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder made his pro football debut in Germany's sixth-tier division for FC Germania Bleckenstedt… The versatility 🤯 (via @FIBA) pic.twitter.com/DX1CDvpu2D — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire