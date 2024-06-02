Nets’ Dennis Schroder gives Jalen Wilson credit for winning plays

The Brooklyn Nets are at a point of their franchise where they have to carefully each move they make if they want to get back to being a title contender sometime soon. One of the players that Brooklyn will be depending on is Jalen Wilson, someone that has already drawn praise from a well-known veteran.

“I’m a big fan of not chasing stat lines and J Will does a lot of things what don’t show on the stat sheet,” Nets guard Dennis Schroder said of Wilson who just finished his rookie season. As part of the Nets’ “Year 1” series, Schroder was asked about what Wilson brings to the team when he steps on the floor and a noticeable part of his game is his intangibles.

“(Wilson) impacts winning and I like that most about him,” Schroder said of Wilson. Despite the fact that Wilson came into the 2023-24 season as the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and was eventually signed as a Two-Way player, he ended up playing 43 games and had some nice moments along the way.

Brooklyn came into the season hoping to make the playoffs following the breakup of the Big 3 and when things looked dire heading into the All-Star break, the team turned to Wilson for a spark. Wilson averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.4% from three-point land.

Wilson showed some promising traits as a player who could be a force on the glass for someone of his size and someone who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. If he can refine his offensive game to the point of being a threat, Wilson could be one of the players to make waves next season, assuming that he gets a bigger role on the Nets.

