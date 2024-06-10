Nets’ Dennis Schroder discusses his future in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder was one of the more valuable additions that the team made last season despite the fact that the franchise disappointedly missed the playoffs. However, Schroder was one of the reasons that Brooklyn was in contention for the postseason until the last few days of the season and he has some thoughts on his future with the Nets.

“Brooklyn is a really cool, great organization, quite family-oriented. I’d definitely like to stick around for the long haul — My agent and I feel like the Nets liked how I contributed,” Schroder recently said in an interview with Ute Berndt of German outlet Braunschweiger Zeitung. As part of the piece, Schroder talked about his time with the Toronto Raptors and where he sees his future in the NBA going.

“I’ve brought in more defense, teamwork and displayed leadership,” Schroder said. “But, if someone as exceptional as (Milwaukee Bucks superstar) Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar wants to join Brooklyn, the Nets could make deals to acquire that player … and that’s why nothing is certain in the NBA.”

It’s well-known in NBA circles right now that the Nets are one of the teams looking to make big moves of their franchise in the next couple of years and the organization seeks to be a winner as soon as possible. At the moment, what many are waiting for is to see which direction Brooklyn goes in and when they decide to go that way.

Schroder, 30, has one year left on his current contract and is slated to make $13.025 million next season as potentially the starting point guard depending how much Ben Simmons is able to recover by the time next season starts. For now, he is enjoying his time in his native Germany until it is time to come back to Brooklyn to prove that he should part of the Nets’ future.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire