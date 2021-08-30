Nets, DeAndre Jordan working on a buyout: report

DeAndre Jordan blocks Paul George's shot

The Nets and DeAndre Jordan are reportedly aiming toward a buyout.

The sides have not made a final decision yet, but Shams Charania of The Athletic says that Jordan is "increasingly unlikely" to not be a Net in the near future.

Jordan signed a four-year deal in 2019 worth just under $40 million - he has two years remaining on his contract.

In his first two seasons with Brooklyn, he's started 49 of 113 games played, averaging 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. Jordan did not play in the playoffs this past season.