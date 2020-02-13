Nets' DeAndre Jordan on Knicks' practice facility: 'The rent must be cheap out there'

DeAndre Jordan's tenure with the Knicks was short-lived, as the big man played only 19 games with the team during the 2018-19 season after being acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jordan elected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, joining stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

On Thursday, Jordan joined CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco's R2C2 podcast and discussed everything from signing with the Nets to the commute players have to take to get to the Knicks' practice facility.

"Westchester, that's a hike," Jordan said. "The rent must be cheap out there. There were times I would go to practice and I'd be like I know I could get in a good 40 min nap... it's a journey to say the least."

The Knicks' practice facility is located in Westchester County, New York -- about an hour from Madison Square Garden.

Jordan recalls Jared Dudley, who played for the Nets last season, selling him on Brooklyn:

"Y'all should go to Brooklyn. Man the staff, the medical staff is great. They're going to be great with KD. World class organization. Practice site."

Dudley has previously talked about his conversations with Jordan and the Nets, mentioning the commute Knicks players have to take.

"I told him all the good, it's 95 percent good over there," Dudley said. "It's one of the best practice facilities in the league. You can live in the city, because most players want to live in New York City and go there, they don't have to drive an hour to Westchester, to the Knicks practice facility."

Jordan seems to be enjoying his decision to sign with the Nets, as he's averaging 8.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.