Nets clear cap space by dealing two first-round picks and Allen Crabbe to Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are making big moves. The team cleared up a ton of cap space Thursday, sending Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The full deal includes the Nets sending their 2019 and 2020 first-round picks to the Hawks for Atlanta’s 2021 second-round pick. The Nets’ 2020 first-round pick is protected.

The Nets motivation for making the deal is purely financial. The move not only allows Brooklyn to free up the cap space necessary to pursue an elite free agent, but it also gives them enough money to retain D’Angelo Russell.

Brooklyn is clearing $18M in additional salary cap space for July, which gives the Nets $46M in salary cap space to sign a max free agent and even retain restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell. Without Russell, the Nets have two max salary slots. https://t.co/diOiBOkhOZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

The Nets are looking to beat the New York Knicks to the punch on signing a big-time free agent, according to Wojnarowski. Kyrie Irving is reportedly seriously considering signing with the Nets.

For the Hawks, making the deal was all about the future. The team now has three of the top 20 picks in the 2019 NBA draft. Depending on how things shake out, the team could then add to that with two first-round picks in 2020.

