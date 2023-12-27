Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe on big game against Pistons: ‘just my motor’

The Brooklyn Nets had two things on their mind going into Tuesday’s game at the Detroit Pistons: win the game and do not let Detroit avoid its record-breaking losing streak against them. Thanks to the contributions of players like backup center Day’Ron Sharpe, the Nets were able to accomplish both goals.

Brooklyn beat the Pistons 118-112 and Sharpe was critical to the win as he had 11 points, 11 rebounds (three offensive), three assists, two steals, and four blocks in just 22 minutes of floor time off the bench. He played less than half of the game and somehow seemed to be involved in every crucial play in a game with more meaning to Brooklyn than just an average regular-season game against a struggling team.

Detroit came into this game needing to win to avoid a historic losing streak of 27 games, something that no team in NBA history has wanted to be a part of by design. The Pistons played hard and arguably could have won this game had some of the important plays went their way.

Sharpe ended the contest with a plus/minus of +15, displaying how impactful he was in this game thanks to his scoring, rebounding, and paint protection. Sharpe was asked about what allows him to have performances like this and this is how he explained it:

“It’s just my game. Just my motor. I just be so locked in like I don’t be thinking about nothing else, just what’s going on in front of me. Just like as we play, just figure out what guys are doing, what move they’ve been doing the whole time. I’m just out there playing hard and I just wanted to win, for real. I’m so serious, I did not want them (the Pistons) to get their first win (in 27 games) on us. So, when I’m in the game, I’m playing 110%.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire