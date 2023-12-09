Nets stay hot, extend winning streak to three games with 124-97 victory over Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Washington Wizards 124-97 on Friday night for their third straight victory and fifth in six games.

Cam Thomas added 17 points, Day’Ron Sharpe had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Nic Claxton finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. At 12-9, the Nets are a season-best three games over .500.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 17 points, and Deni Advija had 15 points and had seven rebounds. The Wizards fell to 3-18 with their fourth straight loss.

After shooting just 39 percent in the first half, but leading 50-47 at the break, the Nets outscored the Wizards 74-50 in the second.

Brooklyn broke it open in the third quarter, making 16 of 26 field goals and outscoring Washington 40-24. The Nets had edges of 55-40 in rebounds and 20-7 in second-chance points.

